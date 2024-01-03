Recent landmark Colorado law is taking aim at crippling medical debt. Here’s how it works

Many Americans are saddled with medical debt — and that’s true for both insured and uninsured people. Half of respondents to a recent survey by the Commonwealth Fund said it was "very" or "somewhat" difficult to afford their health care costs. The survey’s authors say this challenges the notion that simply having health insurance makes care affordable or accessible. These findings help us understand why advocates in Colorado pushed for a recent law that removes medical debt from credit reports.

Julia Char Gilbert, with Colorado Center on Law and Policy, worked on this pioneering law and joins us today, along with Denver resident Kayce Atencio. His medical debt had devastating impacts on his life and turned him into a vocal advocate.

If your medical debt appears on your credit report, you can learn about the dispute process via Colorado Center on Law and Policy.