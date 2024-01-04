‘We need those thinkers:’ Temple Grandin explains how to support neurodivergent minds

© 2024
By Erin O'Toole,
Robyn Vincent
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
In her new book, "Different Kinds of Minds," Temple Grandin explains to a young audience what it means to be neurodivergent and how to harness different ways of thinking.
In her new book, "Different Kinds of Minds," Temple Grandin explains to a young audience what it means to be neurodivergent and how to harness different ways of thinking.

Temple Grandin sees the world through a different lens. The Colorado State University animal science professor is neurodivergent and her differences as an autistic person have been foundational to her work, especially when it comes to advocating for the humane treatment of animals. She is also an advocate for neurodivergent thinkers, both young and old. Her new book for children is “Different Kinds of Minds.” It is an adaptation of her book “Visual Thinking.” Both explain the need for a diverse range of thinkers and how different minds can thrive. She joined In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole to explain.

