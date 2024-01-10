New union gives Opera Colorado workers off-stage power and presence

It has been several decades since performers at Opera Colorado had the representation of a union. That changed recently after a hard-fought battle. Artistic workers had the help of the American Guild of Musical Artists, an organization that is increasingly meeting the moment and helping artists to unionize across the country. They say when the soaring arias are over and the intricate costumes come off, opera singers and the workers who support them struggle to have a voice in the face of tough working conditions. Unions, they say, give them back the microphone.

For more, In The NoCo’s Robyn Vincent sat down with Joshua Zabatta, a tenor based in Denver who sings with Opera Colorado, and Griff Braun, national organizing director for the American Guild of Musical Artists.