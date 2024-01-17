© 2024
Fungi firefighters? A Boulder mushroom company’s solution to wildfires is quintessentially Colorado

By In The NoCo,
Emma VandenEinde
Published January 17, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Zach Hedstrom, founder of Boulder Mushroom, bends down and digs through the dirt on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in northwest Boulder in front of some of the county's forestry experts. This acre was inoculated with the saprophytic fungi and is already starting to show signs of decomposition from cut-up wood chip pieces to healthy soil, and mycelium fibers -- like white dots and strings -- are starting to form.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Zach Hedstrom, founder of Boulder Mushroom, bends down and digs through the dirt in Boulder on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. He is showing forestry experts how saprophytic fungi inoculated here is already starting to show signs of decomposition. The fungi could offer an ecological solution for wildfire mitigation.

More than 3 million Coloradans live in the Wildland-Urban Interface, positioning their homes at greater risk from the smoke and flames of wildfires. As more people live, work and play in these areas, preventing wildfires becomes increasingly important. Now, one Boulder resident is confronting the heat, but he’s not using the typical mitigation measures you might expect.

“We believe by using fungi and biological solutions, we can help facilitate carbon sequestration, we can facilitate creating healthy soils, and do so in a way which is ecologically sound and sustainable,” said Zach Hedstrom of Boulder Mushroom. His company studies the benefits of mushrooms from their medicinal qualities to their surprising potential to, yes, prevent wildfires.

Hedstrom points to saprophytic fungi, which he calls “nature’s recyclers” because of their ability to break down wood — a fuel for wildfires.

The process involves applying the fungal root or mycelium via a fine spray to the wood. The resulting enzymes from the mushrooms break apart the molecules in the wood and turn it into healthy soil.

Still, the mycelium takes many months to grow. Hedstrom says that timeline is insignificant when you consider what traditional fire mitigation involves.

Hedstrom said that after applying the mycelium to wood, in 16 to 20 months those wood chips are rich soil. Normal wood chips could take anywhere from 20 to 50 years to decompose otherwise.

Also, many foresters will cut down trees that pose a threat and haul the extra biomass away so that fires do not spread as quickly. But that comes with its own environmental issues — trucks add more emissions into the environment, and they usually have to haul chips to waste disposal sites that are hours away. And when the terrain is extreme, many trucks can’t get access to the area.

Meanwhile, slash piles can only be burned when the weather allows. Finding that safe window can take a long time — often years. The cost of doing this is high — sometimes more than$3,000 per acre — and the wood remains a fire hazard while it sits on the forest floor.

KUNC’s Emma VandenEinde took us into the forest to explain more about this potential solution. Listen above for the full conversation.

Tags
In The NoCo WildfiresWildfire PreventionMushroomsMycologyBoulder
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Emma VandenEinde
I'm the General Assignment Reporter and Back-Up Host for KUNC, here to keep you up-to-date on news in Northern Colorado — whether I'm out in the field or sitting in the host chair. From city climate policies, to businesses closing, to the creativity of Indigenous people, I'll research what is happening in your backyard and share those stories with you as you go about your day.
See stories by Emma VandenEinde