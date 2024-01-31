© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How doulas of color help marginalized patients navigate a system that wasn’t built for them

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleRobyn Vincent
Published January 31, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
Jannah Farooque poses with a mural she painted on the wall of Mama Bird Doula Services. She is among the company's doulas that is helping to give Black patients a voice in every stage of the pre-and post-partum process.
Courtesy Photo
Jannah Farooque poses with a mural she painted on the wall of Mama Bird Doula Services. She is among the company's doulas that is helping to give Black patients a voice in every stage of the pre-and post-partum process.

We continue our look at doulas today and the crucial role they could play in addressing high rates of maternal mortality for Coloradans of color. Jannah Farooque is a doula with Mama Bird Doula Services. For the people of color she works with, she says just showing up at the hospital and being by their side makes a difference.

“As an African American Muslim woman doula, I know that my presence is so impactful in a positive way because I'm, I wear the hijab, so I'm easily identifiable as Muslim,” Farooque said. “I just remember working in one of the hospitals that largely works with immigrants … as soon as I would walk into the rooms of these women, you could immediately see relief.”

As a full-spectrum doula, she’s around before, during and after a baby’s birth. Her work acknowledges the many different stages when things can get complicated - and when people are most in need of an advocate.

In The NoCo’s Robyn Vincent sat down with Farooque to learn more.

In The NoCo Women's Healthreproductive healthcareMaternal Mortalityrace, ethnicity and culture
