In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Greeley farmer strengthens community roots through youth outreach, sustainable farming

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleRobyn Vincent
Published February 8, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
An image from the Blooming Health Farms aquaponics operation. Farmer Sean Short works with at-risk youth at his farm where he combines hydroponics, or farming without soil, with fish farming to produce chicken feed and "some really yummy eggs."
An image from the Blooming Health Farms aquaponics operation. Farmer Sean Short works with at-risk youth at his farm where he combines hydroponics, or farming without soil, with fish farming to produce chicken feed and "some really yummy eggs."

Sean Short at Blooming Health Farms runs what he calls a working aquaponic chicken farm. First things first, what does that mean?

“It's a great question,” Short laughed. “I've put a few of those words together.”

The farm uses aquaponics, “a fancy way of saying that we have some fish, and we use the fish water to grow plants.” In other words, aquaponics combines fish farming with hydroponics. Short is also using that fish water to grow chicken feed. He said that system helps him clean up wastewater from the messy process of producing the feed. All of this is connected to Short’s organic egg production, too — “really yummy eggs,” he said.

Beyond sustainability — hydroponic farming conserves water and land, and reduces pesticide use — what is also notable about Farmer Sean’s operation is the people involved. He is bringing at-risk kids into the fold and helping them to learn new skills and carve paths away from the criminal justice system.

In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole sat down with Short to talk about this work and our increasing appetite for sustainable agriculture.

Tags
In The NoCo FarmsGreeleyAgricultureSustainabilityCriminal Justice
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Robyn Vincent
I wear many hats in KUNC's newsroom as an executive producer, editor and reporter. My work focuses on inequality, the systems of power that entrench it, and the people who are disproportionately affected. I help reporters in my newsroom to also uncover these angles and elevate unheard voices in the process.
