In The NoCo

Colorado’s green book sites are powerful emblems of racism and resilience

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleRobyn Vincent
Published February 13, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
The guide was published from the 30s to the 60s, listing hotels, restaurants and other spots that did not exclude Black people.
Victor Hugo Green
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Green Book was published from the 1930s to the 1960s, listing hotels, restaurants and other spots that were safe havens for Black Americans traveling through the country.

During Jim Crow and even after those laws were overturned in the late 1960s, green book sites were safe places Black Americans could stop at when they were traveling. The sites bear the namesake of what’s known as the Green Book. It contained listings for hotels, restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores and more. Terri Gentry says her grandparents never left home without that book.

“We were traveling around the country, we were out exploring. We wanted to go see family members,” she said. “We felt like as citizens and with the National Park Service, we wanted to start engaging in different places and spaces around the country, but we had to navigate it very differently.”

Gentry is with History Colorado. She and her team are working to register green book sites throughout the state.

For Black History Month, we are listening back to a conversation with Gentry about this chapter of Colorado’s recent past. She sat down with In The NoCo’s Robyn Vincent.

In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Robyn Vincent
I wear many hats in KUNC's newsroom as an executive producer, editor and reporter. My work focuses on inequality, the systems of power that entrench it, and the people who are disproportionately affected. I help reporters in my newsroom to also uncover these angles and elevate unheard voices in the process.
