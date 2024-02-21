Higher ed becomes higher priority in Colorado with new bipartisan effort, state investments

Health care is a fast-growing industry in Colorado, but finding people to work these jobs is a constant struggle amid the state’s ongoing worker shortage. State leaders are hopeful that a new bipartisan bill will alleviate some of the pressure. It would fund healthcare training across the state, including a new medical school — the College of Osteopathic Medicine — at the University of Northern Colorado.

That move would have a big impact, said Angie Paccione, executive director of Colorado’s Department of Higher Education. Nearly two-thirds of osteopathic doctors are primary care physicians, and there’s a big need in this area.

The model for this new medical college also includes placements, addressing a reason why people often fail to finish programs, Paccione explained.

She expects a domino effect on nursing “and on all different kinds of positions where we have great shortage areas.”

In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole spoke with Paccione about this and other investments the state is making to help Coloradans further their education after high school.

You can read the report from the Lumina Foundation on the state of higher education mentioned in the episode.