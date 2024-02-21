© 2024
In The NoCo

Higher ed becomes higher priority in Colorado with new bipartisan effort, state investments

By In The NoCo,
Stephanie DanielErin O'Toole
Published February 21, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
Vasily Koloda/Unsplash

Health care is a fast-growing industry in Colorado, but finding people to work these jobs is a constant struggle amid the state’s ongoing worker shortage. State leaders are hopeful that a new bipartisan bill will alleviate some of the pressure. It would fund healthcare training across the state, including a new medical school — the College of Osteopathic Medicine — at the University of Northern Colorado.

That move would have a big impact, said Angie Paccione, executive director of Colorado’s Department of Higher Education. Nearly two-thirds of osteopathic doctors are primary care physicians, and there’s a big need in this area.

The model for this new medical college also includes placements, addressing a reason why people often fail to finish programs, Paccione explained.

She expects a domino effect on nursing “and on all different kinds of positions where we have great shortage areas.”

In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole spoke with Paccione about this and other investments the state is making to help Coloradans further their education after high school.

You can read the report from the Lumina Foundation on the state of higher education mentioned in the episode.

In The NoCo Higher Education (College)Health CareColorado Department of Education
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
