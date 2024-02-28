© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Could reintroducing wolves restore an ecosystem? Research says it's complicated

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'Toole
Published February 28, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
A black female wolf pup sits in snow in a flat brushy terrain visible far into the distance.
John And Karen Hollingsworth/USFWS
/
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
A female wolf pup is seen in North Park, Colo, in this February 2022 photograph. Some have wandered into Colorado from Wyoming in recent years.

Wolves are a contentious topic in the West, especially in Colorado where they were recently reintroduced. They are also central to a new 20-year study looking at their removal and reintroduction in Yellowstone National Park and what that means for disruptions to the food web.

Tom Hobbs and his research team at Colorado State University found that reintroducing apex predators like wolves failed to restore the ecosystem to its original state. Still, he cautions against drawing certain conclusions from his research.

“I really don't want our work to be cast as sort of anti-wolf, to use it to say, ‘Well, it wasn't a good idea to reintroduce wolves.’ That's not what we're showing at all. What we're showing is that the benefits of a complete food web — that includes large carnivores like wolves — can take a long time to be realized.”

Hobbs joined In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole to discuss his research and what it could mean in our state.

Tags
In The NoCo WolvesColorado State UniversityYellowstone National ParkWildlifeGreater Yellowstone Ecosystem
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole