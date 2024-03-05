© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
In The NoCo

On this Super Tuesday, we check the pulse of young voters in Colorado

By In The NoCo,
Lucas Brady Woods
Published March 5, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
Voter Service and Polling Center in Greeley, Colorado
Rae Solomon
/
KUNC
Voter Service and Polling Center in Greeley, Colorado

Today is Super Tuesday — traditionally the biggest day for primary elections and caucuses across the nation. In Colorado, unaffiliated voters can cast a ballot for either the Republican or Democratic candidates.

For more on the election and how KUNC is working to engage Coloradans in the democratic process, KUNC statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods joined In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole. In today’s episode, we also hear from Nick DeSalvo, student body president at Colorado State University. DeSalvo is studying political science at CSU and already has experience running for local office. When DeSalvo was 17, he ran for the Pueblo West Metro Board of Directors. Now he is helping to inform some of KUNC’s election engagement efforts with young voters. Spoiler — he says there is a lot of work to be done to get more young people to participate in the democratic process.

In The NoCo Super TuesdayPresidential PrimaryElectionYouth VoteColorado VotersVoting
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Lucas Brady Woods
Originally from Southern California, Lucas spent the last decade living in New York City, which is where he started his journalism career. He's been an NPR junkie for as long as he can remember, but really fell in love with reporting radio news at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where he received his master's degree. He's reported on a variety of issues, including covering healthcare at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.
