Residuals of redlining: Denver’s residents of color breathe dirtier air due to racist practice of the past

By
Erin O'TooleRobyn Vincent
Published March 6, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST
A smog-filled skyline view of Denver.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
The smog-filled skyline of Denver does not affect residents equally. For example, many people of color live in Commerce City, a historically redlined area. They are hit harder by the effects of air pollution there due to the Suncor refinery and the area's proximity to the highway.

People of color in Denver breathe some of the area’s worst air. New research from the University of Colorado Boulder not only shows that the air in some neighborhoods is more polluted than others, it also links that disparity to an outlawed practice called redlining. In the 1930s and 40s, lenders and governments used color-coded maps to identify areas where people of color lived and deny those residents mortgages. The practice was outlawed in the 1960s but many of the social, health, and economic impacts persist today.

Lead researcher Alex Bradley, a chemistry doctoral student, sat down with In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole to discuss the connection between redlining and poor air quality in Denver neighborhoods.

Air Pollution
