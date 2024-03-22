© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
In The NoCo

A gift from the tap: Appreciating Colorado water on World Water Day

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'Toole, Ariel Lavery
Published March 22, 2024 at 5:45 AM MDT
Taylor Grote
Unsplash

Water – and how to manage it – is a perennial topic in the parched American West. So today on World Water Day, we are looking at some of the most pressing water issues of the moment and how we in Northern Colorado can better appreciate and conserve this precious resource.

"I just wish people would realize the foresight it took to build some of these water systems that we take for granted now,” said Jennifer Gimbel, a water scholar at Colorado State University’s Colorado Water Center. “Over 100 years old, many of them are, and just the engineering that was involved to get it here. And so – appreciate when you turn on that water, and that clean water comes out, we are blessed. There are people in the United States, people on the Navajo Nation who can't say that. They have to haul their water. So we are blessed."

In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole sat down with Gimbel to tap into what is happening with water in our state.

KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
