A gift from the tap: Appreciating Colorado water on World Water Day

Water – and how to manage it – is a perennial topic in the parched American West. So today on World Water Day, we are looking at some of the most pressing water issues of the moment and how we in Northern Colorado can better appreciate and conserve this precious resource.

"I just wish people would realize the foresight it took to build some of these water systems that we take for granted now,” said Jennifer Gimbel, a water scholar at Colorado State University’s Colorado Water Center. “Over 100 years old, many of them are, and just the engineering that was involved to get it here. And so – appreciate when you turn on that water, and that clean water comes out, we are blessed. There are people in the United States, people on the Navajo Nation who can't say that. They have to haul their water. So we are blessed."

In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole sat down with Gimbel to tap into what is happening with water in our state.