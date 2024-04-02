© 2024
“If I Could Stay” tells two mothers’ stories from inside a broken immigration system

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published April 2, 2024 at 5:45 AM MDT
"There's a huge crisis with immigration because the politicians aren't doing their job. The system really pushes you to do things you shouldn't," says Ingrid Encalada Latorre, an immigrant mother who took sanctuary in a Boulder church in 2017 to avoid deportation and separation from her young children. Her story is documented in the new film "If I Could Stay," featured at this week's ACT Human Rights Film Festival.
Courtesy of ACT Human Rights Film Fest
Most people would agree that the immigration system in the United States is broken… but how it's broken – and how to fix it – are the real debate. As this debate persists, the stories of people caught in a messy immigration web continue to rise.

The documentary film If I Could Stay tells the story of two such people, Jeanette Vizguerra and Ingrid Encalada Latorre, two undocumented mothers living in Colorado. When they faced deportation and being separated from their young children, they chose to take refuge in churches in Denver and Boulder.

Ahead of the film's Colorado premiere at CSU's ACT Human Rights Film Festival in Fort Collins, In The NoCo's Erin O'Toole sat down with one of those two mothers who sought sanctuary in 2017, Ingrid Latorre, and Florencia Krochik, one of the film's co-directors.

If I Could Stayscreens during the festival's opening night, Wednesday, April 3 at Colorado State University's Lory Student Center theater.

KUNC Digital Producer Natalie Skowlund provided Spanish-language translation for this episode.

