How an 1878 eclipse over the Rockies set the stage for modern-day celestial tourism

On Monday, April 8 a total solar eclipse will darken the skies over 13 states, from Texas up to Maine. While Colorado is not in the path of totality, in which the moon completely covers the sun, our region will experience a partial solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse over the U.S. is relatively rare – the last one occurred in August 2017. And cities and towns in the path have been gearing up for a massive influx of eclipse tourists for months.

They might want to take a cue from an earlier time in Colorado's history.

Courtesy of Steve Ruskin

Back in 1878, a total eclipse over the Rockies helped lay the foundation for how to welcome flocks of curious visitors eager to witness a celestial event - and to get a first look at the Wild West. Steve Ruskin is a historian of astronomy based in Colorado Springs, and the author of America's First Great Eclipse.

"Colorado had just become a state in 1876 - so it was only two years old when they knew this eclipse was going to go over the Rocky Mountains,” said Ruskin. “Tourists came west, not only to see the eclipse, but also to see the Rockies for the very first time."

In The NoCo host Erin O’Toole sat down with Ruskin to learn more about that historic event – and with producer Ariel Lavery to reflect on how modern-day Americans are willing to drive thousands of miles to experience a total eclipse.

