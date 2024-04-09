© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Science says these are the best tomatoes to grow in Northern Colorado

By
Rae SolomonErin O'Toole
Published April 9, 2024 at 5:45 AM MDT
Northern Colorado’s unique weather patterns can be a challenge for backyard gardeners. The climate is dry; the growing season is hot and short. And of course, we’re no strangers to wind and hail events. But new research out of Colorado State University can help gardeners choose crop varieties that thrive in those conditions.

KUNC's rural and small communities reporter Rae Solomon spoke to the researchers about what they learned. Just in time for early spring garden planting – she sat down with In The NoCo's Erin O'Toole to share intel on the best tomatoes and peppers to grow in Northern Colorado.

See the results of the Larimer County in-ground tomato trials here and the container varieties here.
See the sweet pepper trials here.

In The NoCo GardeningColorado State University (CSU)AgricultureNorthern Colorado
Rae Solomon
Erin O'Toole
