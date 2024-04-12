© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

'Colorado Proud' isn't just a food label. It's a way of life

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'Toole
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Peaches are lined up in baskets.
Liz Fitch
/
Unsplash
"I was not a peach fan until I got to Colorado." says Dawn Thilmany, agricultural economist and professor at Colorado State University. She explains why so many Coloradans make buying local produce a priority.

It's spring… and a handful of Northern Colorado farmers markets are opening up for what's likely to be a busy season – at least, if the last few years are any indication. We've come to expect throngs of eager shoppers waiting in long lines to buy western slope peaches by the crate, boxes of Olathe sweet corn, Pueblo chiles, and other locally grown produce. But farming in Colorado comes with a lot of challenges – the growing season is short, the sun is scorching, and the rainy season can be very unpredictable.

Coloradans seem to appreciate how difficult it is for farmers, which helps explain some of the high demand. But there are plenty of other reasons for that homegrown produce pride, according to Colorado State University professor and agricultural economist Dawn Thilmany. She recently spoke with host Erin O'Toole to explain why there's so much importance placed on buying local.

In the episode, we brought up this story from KUNC's Rae Solomon about folks suffering from "peach anxiety." We also mentioned agritourism around local farms and ranches, including Miller Farms in Platteville. And while at this point in the season only a handful of Front Range farmers markets have opened, others will quickly follow suit over the next few weeks. Find a list of markets here, and a visitors' guide to Northern Colorado farms, pumpkin patches, and CSAs here.

In The NoCo Farmers MarketsFood & Food CultureLocal Food
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
