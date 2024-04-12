'Colorado Proud' isn't just a food label. It's a way of life

It's spring… and a handful of Northern Colorado farmers markets are opening up for what's likely to be a busy season – at least, if the last few years are any indication. We've come to expect throngs of eager shoppers waiting in long lines to buy western slope peaches by the crate, boxes of Olathe sweet corn, Pueblo chiles, and other locally grown produce. But farming in Colorado comes with a lot of challenges – the growing season is short, the sun is scorching, and the rainy season can be very unpredictable.

Coloradans seem to appreciate how difficult it is for farmers, which helps explain some of the high demand. But there are plenty of other reasons for that homegrown produce pride, according to Colorado State University professor and agricultural economist Dawn Thilmany. She recently spoke with host Erin O'Toole to explain why there's so much importance placed on buying local.

In the episode, we brought up this story from KUNC's Rae Solomon about folks suffering from "peach anxiety." We also mentioned agritourism around local farms and ranches, including Miller Farms in Platteville. And while at this point in the season only a handful of Front Range farmers markets have opened, others will quickly follow suit over the next few weeks. Find a list of markets here, and a visitors' guide to Northern Colorado farms, pumpkin patches, and CSAs here.

