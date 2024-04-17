© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

'Chicken pimping' helps at-risk youth grow sustainable career prospects

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published April 17, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
"We started selling chickens, we started selling chicken feed, and I have some youth that have come from different paths," says Greeley farmer Sean Short. "So I would commonly use language that they used; we started joking that we were 'pimping chickens.' And the aim was to really start reframing some of those negative connotations that can come with those other worlds." Short operates Blooming Health Farms, an organic aquaponic chicken farm which works with at-risk young people to help them learn new skills.
Tanya Paquet
/
Unsplash
"We started selling chickens, we started selling chicken feed, and I have some youth that have come from different paths," says Greeley farmer Sean Short. "So I would commonly use language that they used; we started joking that we were 'pimping chickens.' And the aim was to really start reframing some of those negative connotations that can come with those other worlds." Short operates Blooming Health Farms, an organic aquaponic chicken farm which works with at-risk young people to help them learn new skills.

Today we’re listening back to a conversation with aquaponic chicken farmer Sean Short of Blooming Health Farms, located in Greeley, Colorado. And just what is aquaponic chicken farming?

Short says the farm uses aquaponics, “a fancy way of saying that we have some fish, and we use the fish water to grow plants.” In other words, aquaponics combines fish farming with hydroponics. Short is also using that fish water to grow chicken feed. He said that system helps him clean up wastewater from the messy process of producing the feed. All of this is connected to Short’s organic egg production to make some “really yummy eggs,” he said.

Beyond agricultural sustainability — hydroponic farming conserves water and land, and reduces pesticide use — what is also notable about Farmer Sean’s operation is the people involved. He is bringing at-risk kids into the fold and helping them to learn new skills and carve paths away from the criminal justice system. And one of the ways he engages youth’s passions is to talk like they do.

Tags
In The NoCo FarmingAgricultureYouth
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery