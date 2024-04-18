The ‘paradise paradox’ affecting Colorado’s mountain residents

Colorado is one of the healthiest states in the nation when it comes to physical fitness. Perhaps that’s no surprise given how much there is to do in the outdoors. But when it comes to mental health, Colorado ranks in the bottom half of states, according to a 2023 report by Mental Health America. While there are a few reasons for this poor ranking, we’re going to zoom in on one factor that has to do with the culture of mountain resort life, and how it affects the people living and working there — alcohol and drug misuse.

Courtesy of Eric Turner Eric Turner plays guitar at a live Rock to Recover event in Silverthorne on Jan. 9, 2024

Eric Turner is one such resident who was surprised to find himself sucked into a culture of heavy substance use. “I thought that the focus would be more on physical health and emotional well being,” said Turner. He came to Colorado with the goal of “getting out in nature and focusing on those aspects and not so much, you know, hiking to the top of a mountain and pulling out a bottle.”

Today, Turner is sober and works as a certified addiction technician and founder of Rock to Recover, a non-profit organization that hosts sober music events. Turner was featured by journalist Ryan Spencer in a Summit Daily News story that investigated the drug and alcohol epidemic plaguing the mountain communities of Colorado. This story is part of a larger series by the publication called The Longevity Project.

Host Erin O’Toole sat down with Turner and Spencer to talk about the issue of substance misuse and why it's so prevalent in mountain communities.

