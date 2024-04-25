© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

“Knowledge alone is really not enough:” Fostering ‘climate hope’ as a way toward climate action

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'Toole
Published April 25, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Charlotte Lin, Sustainability Coordinator for Avon, CO
Photo courtesy of Charlotte Lin
"Bringing in this concept of active hope, to help us naturally get inspired into taking action is so important to counteract all these negative emotions that we get with the climate crisis," says Charlotte Lin. Lin is the sustainability coordinator for the Eagle County town of Avon, Colorado.

As human interaction with our planet has evolved over time, so has the human emotional experience of living on Earth. Perhaps it’s no surprise that, as we become more aware of the climate crisis affecting the planet, our emotions tend toward cynicism and sadness.

Charlotte Lin, the sustainability coordinator for the mountain town of Avon, thinks hope should be part of the emotional equation, too - especially if it inspires action. “Knowledge alone is really not enough,” she said. “We need to address that sort of inner awareness and who you are inside with regards to this topic.”

Last week, Lin helped Eagle County organize a Climate Action Week, capped off with a book club event she led. They discussed the book Active Hope: How to Face the Mess We’re in with Unexpected Resilience and Creative Power by Joanna Macy and Christopher Johnstone. Lin joined In the NoCo's Erin O'Toole the day after the book club had met – which happened to be Earth Day – to talk about how she found herself a champion of climate hope.

Climate Change Eagle County Psychology
