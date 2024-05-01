What's on the minds of younger voters ahead of the 2024 election?

It’s a presidential election year. And in the months leading up to November 5, 2024, we’re focusing our coverage around the issues people in our community, including younger voters, say they care about most.

To better understand what's most important to college students and other young voters, we're working with student reporters at Front Range Community College. Isabel Delgado and Julian Hanes write for the student newspaper The Front Page and FRCC's podcast Up Front. They joined In The NoCo's Erin O'Toole to share what they’re hearing about the election from their fellow students.

