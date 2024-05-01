© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

What's on the minds of younger voters ahead of the 2024 election?

By
Ariel LaveryErin O'Toole
Published May 1, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
A person wearing a black t-shirt on a bicycle pauses to talk to someone standing under a blue tent on a street that reads "DenverVotes.org"
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
A voter drops off their ballot at an official dropbox on Bannock St. in Denver on Friday, November 3, 2023. This particular dropbox is designed for people who are biking or driving.

It’s a presidential election year. And in the months leading up to November 5, 2024, we’re focusing our coverage around the issues people in our community, including younger voters, say they care about most.

To better understand what's most important to college students and other young voters, we're working with student reporters at Front Range Community College. Isabel Delgado and Julian Hanes write for the student newspaper The Front Page and FRCC's podcast Up Front. They joined In The NoCo's Erin O'Toole to share what they’re hearing about the election from their fellow students.

Voters are the heart of any election – and KUNC wants to know what you think candidates should be talking about this year. You can help shape our newsroom's coverage by sharing your hopes, priorities, and concerns with the election team. Visit our website to take a quick survey.

2024 Election Front Range Community College (FRCC) Youth Vote
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
