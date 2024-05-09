© 2024
In The NoCo

An affordable housing complex built just for educators takes shape in Eagle County

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'Toole
Published May 9, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Julian Millares and his wife, Daniela Gonzalez pictured together. They recently moved in to a new housing complex in Edwards built exclusively for educators in Eagle County.
Rae Solomon
/
KUNC
Julian Millares and his wife, Daniela Gonzalez pictured together. They recently moved in to a new housing complex in Edwards built exclusively for educators in Eagle County.

A shortage of affordable housing – and a shortage of teachers – recently forced leaders in Eagle County to try an ambitious new project. They’ve taken the unusual step of becoming a builder and landlord for some of the school staff on their payroll.

Miller Flats is a 37 unit housing complex built exclusively for school staff in Edwards. Last year reporter Rae Solomon listened in while second grade teacher Julian Millares checked to see if he’s won a spot in the building. Julian, whose story was part of the KUNC podcast The Colorado Dream, had entered a lottery set up for prospective residents.

Recently, the apartment complex reached full capacity. And we are checking in with Julian to see how the living situation is.

In The NoCo Affordable HousingTeacher shortageEagle County
