Take a trip through the hidden history of the Fort Collins Trolley

Springtime in Northern Colorado means the return of a quintessential summer pastime. The Fort Collins Trolley resumed service last weekend. This season marks 40 years since the restored trolley began once again to take passengers on a leisurely journey along Mountain Avenue into Old Town.

The electric streetcars were once a common sight in the streets of Fort Collins, at least until the early 1950s, as car ownership rose and fewer people relied on public transportation. In the late 1970s, a group of dedicated volunteers began to restore the aged trolley cars and to reinstall the track.

Host Erin O’Toole took a ride and got a personal tour, where she learned some of the trolley's quirky history – including the time the old depot became a victim of the CU-CSU football rivalry… and how a group of people opposed to bringing the trolley back nearly derailed the restoration.

The Fort Collins Trolley operates weekends and holidays through Sept. 29, 2024. You can learn more about the trolley's history and find schedule and fare information here.

Thanks to depot agent Kathy Mabry and conductor Kevin Mabry for sharing their stories. They co-authored and illustrated a children's book about the trolley (available at the depot). And a huge thank you to motorman Bethany O'Brien for sharing both her historical knowledge and her expert driving skills.

