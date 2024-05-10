© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Take a trip through the hidden history of the Fort Collins Trolley

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'Toole
Published May 10, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
A group of people protesting against the restoration of the Fort Collins trolley service in 1984. Some people were afraid bringing back the trolley would create too much noise and an unwelcome theme park-like atmosphere along Mountain Ave.
Courtesy of the Fort Collins Municipal Railway Society
A group of people protesting against the restoration of the Fort Collins trolley service in 1984. Some people were afraid bringing back the trolley would create too much noise and an unwelcome theme park-like atmosphere along Mountain Ave.

Springtime in Northern Colorado means the return of a quintessential summer pastime. The Fort Collins Trolley resumed service last weekend. This season marks 40 years since the restored trolley began once again to take passengers on a leisurely journey along Mountain Avenue into Old Town.

The electric streetcars were once a common sight in the streets of Fort Collins, at least until the early 1950s, as car ownership rose and fewer people relied on public transportation. In the late 1970s, a group of dedicated volunteers began to restore the aged trolley cars and to reinstall the track.

Host Erin O’Toole took a ride and got a personal tour, where she learned some of the trolley's quirky history – including the time the old depot became a victim of the CU-CSU football rivalry… and how a group of people opposed to bringing the trolley back nearly derailed the restoration.

The Fort Collins Trolley operates weekends and holidays through Sept. 29, 2024. You can learn more about the trolley's history and find schedule and fare information here.

Thanks to depot agent Kathy Mabry and conductor Kevin Mabry for sharing their stories. They co-authored and illustrated a children's book about the trolley (available at the depot). And a huge thank you to motorman Bethany O'Brien for sharing both her historical knowledge and her expert driving skills.

In The NoCo Fort CollinsColorado HistoryHistoric Preservation
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
