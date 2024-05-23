© 2024
New to gardening? Find your green thumb by starting small

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleNatalie Skowlund
Published May 23, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Lace hedgehog cacti for sale at Harlequin's Gardens in Boulder on Friday, April 29, 2024. Native to southeastern Colorado, this perennial grows well with little water and relatively dry soil.

The phrase "gardening season" may bring a few images to mind: large beds of colorful wildflowers… rows of neatly staked tomato plants… big bags of mulch stacked up against the side of the house. Or perhaps your mental image of gardening looks a little more modest. As in, potted herbs growing on a windowsill.

That's the case for KUNC digital producer Natalie Skowlund. She recently decided to research and write an introduction to gardening for novices. And she lives in an apartment, so she wanted to focus on the benefits of starting small as you work on your green thumb.

She joined host Erin O'Toole to commiserate over all the basil plants they've allowed to die over the years... and to share some of the tips she's learned – including why it's important to branch out when choosing drought-tolerant plants.

