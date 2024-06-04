A CU researcher finds a troubling link between youth diabetes and Alzheimer’s

There is a deeper link between diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease than doctors may have previously understood.

New research at the University of Colorado could point the way to changing how, and when, doctors screen for Alzheimer's. Dr Allison Shapiro, assistant professor of Pediatric Endocrinology at CU’s Anschutz Medical Campus, led a study that looked for biomarkers that are typically found in older adults with Alzheimer's, in young people with diabetes - specifically people in their teens and twenties.

The results were surprising, but also confirmed the deep connection between brain and body.

