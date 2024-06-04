© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Voices
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A CU researcher finds a troubling link between youth diabetes and Alzheimer’s

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'Toole
Published June 4, 2024 at 5:30 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dr Allison Shapiro's new research shows that youth with diabetes are at higher risk of developing cognitive diseases earlier. "We could see earlier onset of these aging, cognitive changes, as well as risk for dementia earlier in their lifespans," says Shapiro.
Allison Shapiro
Dr Allison Shapiro's new research shows that youth with diabetes are at higher risk of developing cognitive diseases earlier. "We could see earlier onset of these aging, cognitive changes, as well as risk for dementia earlier in their lifespans," says Shapiro.

There is a deeper link between diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease than doctors may have previously understood.

New research at the University of Colorado could point the way to changing how, and when, doctors screen for Alzheimer's. Dr Allison Shapiro, assistant professor of Pediatric Endocrinology at CU’s Anschutz Medical Campus, led a study that looked for biomarkers that are typically found in older adults with Alzheimer's, in young people with diabetes - specifically people in their teens and twenties.

The results were surprising, but also confirmed the deep connection between brain and body.

Tags
In The NoCo University of Colorado School of MedicineDiabetesAlzheimer's
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole