In the NoCo
In The NoCo

He wanted to create a foraging community. Now he teaches people how to find wild food

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'Toole
Published June 5, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
"Making that little connection from 'this is a plant' to 'this is food' opens up this whole world of a different appreciation for nature." A man in a cap, Orion Aon, is pictured kneeling on a trail in a neighborhood natural area on May 28, 2024. Through his business, Forage Colorado, Orion teaches people how to identify and cook with edible plants, many of which are considered common weeds.
Erin O'Toole
/
KUNC
"Making that little connection from 'this is a plant' to 'this is food' opens up this whole world of a different appreciation for nature," says Orion Aon, pictured in a Fort Collins natural area on May 28, 2024. Through his business, Forage Colorado, he teaches people how to identify and cook with edible plants, many of which are considered common weeds.

When we see weeds start to pop up in the yard or the garden, the first instinct for many of us is to figure out how to get rid of them.

But here's the thing: Many plants we might regard as ugly or invasive are, in fact, edible.

Orion Aon learned this in his early years growing up in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He would go on camping trips with family and friends – who gave him some of his first lessons in finding food in the wild.

Foraging expert Orion Aon holds a small purple flower, part of an edible weed called musk mustard.
Erin O'Toole
/
KUNC
Foraging expert Orion Aon holds a small purple flower, part of an edible weed called musk mustard.

Today, he is the owner of Forage Colorado. He began the business in 2015, initially as a way to create a community with fellow foragers to share stories and knowledge.

"It turns out that there weren't that many people doing that, at least online, and sharing about it at the time," Aon says. "So it quickly turned into me teaching other people what I knew."

Now, he shows clients how to connect with nature by finding and and preparing wild foods like dandelions, tumble mustard, and curly dock.

Here at In The NoCo, we like to talk to folks with unique businesses. Orion was kind enough to take host Erin O'Toole out on a foraging lesson along a trail in her neighborhood.

You can read Orion's tips on harvesting and preparing lambsquarters; aka wild spinach.

In 2023, he spoke with KUNC about the potential harm from AI-written foraging guide books, which you can read here.

In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
