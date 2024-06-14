© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Voices
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A CSU professor’s Juneteenth bike ride offers a unique historic perspective

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'Toole
Published June 14, 2024 at 5:33 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
"Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom," says Dr. Ray Black, an associate professor of Race, Gender, and Ethnic Studies at CSU. "Recognizing the steps African Americans took to celebrate and achieve freedom; the same promise that all Americans and those who seek to come to this country have: This unalienable right to life, liberty and happiness."
Courtesy of Dr. Ray Black
"Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom," says Dr. Ray Black, an associate professor of Race, Gender, and Ethnic Studies at CSU. "Recognizing the steps African Americans took to celebrate and achieve freedom; the same promise that all Americans and those who seek to come to this country have: This unalienable right to life, liberty and happiness."

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when the last of the enslaved people in our country learned of their freedom.

It has been a federal holiday since 2021 – and a state holiday since 2022. The holiday is observed on June 19, although many cities and towns across Colorado will hold events this weekend.

People celebrate Juneteenth in lots of different ways. Some head to music festivals – like this long-running celebration in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. Some go to community gatherings – including a three-day event in Fort Collins. Others make a point to frequent Black-owned businesses.

An associate professor teaching African American studies at Colorado State University will host a unique celebration this Saturday morning. Dr. Ray Black leads a bicycle ride through a historic Black neighborhood in Fort Collins.

He joined host Erin O’Toole to share more about the meaning and significance of Juneteenth... and why a bike ride is a perfect way to experience history.

Professor Black says the bike ride is a relatively easy 5-mile route and open to anyone. It begins at 7:30 Saturday morning at Lee Martinez community park and ends at Foothills Mall where Fort Collins’ Juneteenth community celebration takes place June 14 - 16.

Tags
In The NoCo JuneteenthColorado State University (CSU)Fort CollinsBlack History
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole