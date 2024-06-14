A CSU professor’s Juneteenth bike ride offers a unique historic perspective

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when the last of the enslaved people in our country learned of their freedom.

It has been a federal holiday since 2021 – and a state holiday since 2022. The holiday is observed on June 19, although many cities and towns across Colorado will hold events this weekend.

People celebrate Juneteenth in lots of different ways. Some head to music festivals – like this long-running celebration in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. Some go to community gatherings – including a three-day event in Fort Collins. Others make a point to frequent Black-owned businesses.

An associate professor teaching African American studies at Colorado State University will host a unique celebration this Saturday morning. Dr. Ray Black leads a bicycle ride through a historic Black neighborhood in Fort Collins.

He joined host Erin O’Toole to share more about the meaning and significance of Juneteenth... and why a bike ride is a perfect way to experience history.

Professor Black says the bike ride is a relatively easy 5-mile route and open to anyone. It begins at 7:30 Saturday morning at Lee Martinez community park and ends at Foothills Mall where Fort Collins’ Juneteenth community celebration takes place June 14 - 16.

