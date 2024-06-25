Using 3D printing to build homes could transform the housing business. A Greeley company wants to lead the way

You’ve probably seen 3D printing used to create objects out of plastic – things like toys or chess pieces. A company that recently moved its headquarters to Greeley thinks that one day your new home might be created with 3D printing. And they want Greeley to be a major global hub for this approach to construction.

Alquist 3D was founded byZack Manheimmer. Alquist is the first company in the U.S. to build a lived-in 3D printed home. They use a process called concrete printing construction, meaning they build houses one thin layer of concrete at a time.

Alquist says it’s faster, and should eventually cost less, than traditional homebuilding, which makes it a potential strategy to reduce housing shortages. Alquist already has a location in Greeley. Starting in August, the company will partner with Aims Community College on a new program to train students in the design and manufacturing of concrete printing construction.

Zack Mannheimer spoke with host Erin O'Toole about his company’s unique construction process, and how his creative background led him to think about solutions to the housing crisis.