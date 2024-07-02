© 2024
Boulder leaders think 'embodied carbon' is a key concept in fighting climate change. Here's why

Brad Turner, Erin O'Toole
Published July 2, 2024 at 5:32 AM MDT
"Construction of a building requires lots of different components, particularly concrete, which is overall one of those products that has the largest environmental impact worldwide. And the emissions that those create are released instantly, [even] before the building is occupied," says architect and Boulder City Council member Lauren Folkerts. She was instrumental in the city's adoption of incentives in Boulder's energy code aimed at reducing 'embodied carbon' in materials used for building or large-scale renovations.

Limiting the carbon emissions of a new home or office, long before anyone lives or works in it -- that’s the goal of a key piece of Boulder’s new energy code that will take effect later this year.

Typically, people looking to reduce the carbon footprint of their home might install a heat pump or add solar panels. But those improvements could take years to substantially reduce a building’s carbon output. That’s why Boulder officials looking to fight climate change are embracing a concept called ‘embodied carbon.’

Embodied carbon looks at the components that make up a new building or major renovation project -- things like concrete foundations and insulation. And the concept considers the carbon emissions created by manufacturing and delivery of those materials.

Boulder City Council member Lauren Folkerts is an architect who pushed for the new guidelines. She joined Erin O’Toole to discuss the impact she hopes they’ll have in Boulder – and on a larger scale.

Read more about the embodied carbon incentives from the Boulder Reporting Lab here.

KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC's new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
