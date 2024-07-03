For veterans with PTSD, Fourth of July can be difficult. But there are ways to help

For many veterans, Independence Day can be a hard day.

Courtesy of Dr. Mandy Rabenhorst Bell Dr. Mandy Rabenhorst, PTSD Program Manager for VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System.

Celebrating America’s birthday typically comes with booming, colorful blasts of fireworks. We don’t talk about it a lot, but for veterans with PTSD, that can be a struggle. It can remind them of combat or other traumatic experiences from their time in the military.

“We often have veterans who describe, regretfully, dreading this time of year,” said Dr. Mandy Rabenhorst Bell, PTSD Program Manager with the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System. “Although they love the celebration and maybe used to find this a very joyful time of year, now they don't -- and find that they no longer kind of approach it with the same sense of joy and wonder as they once did.”

Rabenhorst noted that she’s had the opportunity to provide evidence-based, trauma-focused care and treatment for veterans who say they want to get back to enjoying Fourth of July activities with family. She said treatment doesn’t mean the individual won’t ever feel uncomfortable or anxious anymore, but it does help them learn to cope in healthy ways, that allow them to engage in an activity that feels meaningful to them.

“And I think that knowing that that recovery is possible, that returning people to the experience of a full and vibrant life, is what treatment is all about,” she said.

Rabenhorst joined host Erin O’Toole to give a glimpse at what the Fourth of July is like for those with PTSD – and how friends, family and neighbors can help support them.

Find more information and resources for PTSD from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs here.

