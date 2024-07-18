© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How a $70 million deal in Northwest Colorado creates a blueprint for future coal plant closures

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'Toole
Published July 18, 2024 at 5:30 AM MDT
The Craig coal-fired power plant and three coal mines are scheduled to shut down completely by 2028.
Cuyler Meade
/
The Craig Daily
The Craig coal-fired power plant and three coal mines are scheduled to shut down completely by 2028.

$70 million is the amount a utility company will pay to a community in Northwestern Colorado when it shuts down a coal plant that drives a large part of the local economy.

Tri-State Energy plans to close its coal-fired power station, and all three coal mines, in Craig by 2028. The closure comes as Colorado moves to do away with coal-fired power and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

The $70 million payment to Craig and Moffat County sets a precedent. It’s the first time a utility company that closes a coal plant will pay money to address the hole that’s left behind in the local economy.

Host Erin O’Toole talked with Eli Pace, editor of the Steamboat Pilot & Today and the Craig Press, about how the settlement come together. He’s been covering the settlement and talked about how it creates a blueprint for Colorado communities facing similar shutdowns.

In The NoCo Coal PowerMoffat CountyRural & Small Communities
