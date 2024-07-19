© 2024
In The NoCo

Cities across the Front Range have a secret weapon to prevent wildfires: A herd of 300 goats

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleGabe Allen
Published July 19, 2024 at 5:32 AM MDT
Goats stream by the camera. A man in a gray t-shirt stands off-kilter in the background
Gabe Allen
/
KUNC
Jordan Sarazen, owner of Goat Bros, observes part of his goat herd grazing near Superior, Colo. on July 17, 2024.

Two years ago, Jordan Sarazen lived a comfortable, perhaps even mundane life, working in an office as a financial planner.

Then one day, he decided to make a change. He set out to fulfill a dream of managing a goat herd and renting their services to landowners. Today, Jordan and his wife Toni own 300 goats, and a company called Goat Bros.

They travel around the Front Range and let the herd graze on vegetation for cities like Longmont, Northglenn, and Superior. And the goats provide a form of wildfire prevention by clearing out weeds and dense brush growth from open space land.

Using goats to clear out dry vegetation isn’t a new idea in Colorado, but its popularity has picked up in recent years, including after the 2021 Marshall Fire burned through neighborhoods in Boulder County.

The Sarazens live in a fifth-wheel camper that they park near where the herd is grazing. Jordan spoke with ITN host Erin O’Toole from a grazing spot near Superior.

Wildfire Prevention, Marshall Fire, Environment
