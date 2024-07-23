© 2024
Doulas are now covered under Colorado’s Medicaid program. What does this mean for parents and babies in the state?

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'Toole
Published July 23, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Joy Twesigye is vice president of health systems integration at Colorado Access.
TODD DRING
/
Colorado Access
Joy Twesigye is vice president of health systems integration at Colorado Access.

A new Colorado law that took effect on July 1st ensures that pregnant people on Medicaid will have access to doula services. Doulas can offer support and advice before, during, and after birth that complements a doctor’s guidance.

Joy Twesigye is a trained women’s health nurse practitioner and says this new law could make a huge difference for people on Medicaid. Lower-income patients who rely on Medicaid coverage often have the most to gain by working with a doula.

Joy Twesigye is vice president of health systems integration at Colorado Access, a nonprofit that works for better healthcare for marginalized populations.

In The NoCo MedicaidMaternal MortalityWomen's Health
