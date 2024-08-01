© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Could an exclusive new development near Steamboat Springs open the door to more private skiing in Colorado?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Stagecoach State Park visitors recreate along the shore of Stagecoach Reservoir in south Routt County on July 25, 2024. Homes on the far shore sit between the lake and the deserted Stagecoach ski area, where a developer has proposed building 700 new luxury homes with exclusive access to the ski area, golf course and fishing on the Yampa River.
Matt Stensland, Special to The Colorado Sun
/
Courtesy of The Colorado Sun
Stagecoach State Park visitors recreate along the shore of Stagecoach Reservoir in south Routt County on July 25, 2024. Homes on the far shore sit between the lake and the deserted Stagecoach ski area, where a developer has proposed building 700 new luxury homes with exclusive access to the ski area, golf course and fishing on the Yampa River.

Colorado is home to world class skiing, with dozens of public resorts open to skiers of all levels -- and incomes. Private ski resorts – which tend to cater to the ultra-wealthy – are practically nonexistent here.

But a newly proposed private resort could add to Colorado’s short list.

Stagecoach Mountain Ranch would create an exclusive enclave of multi-million dollar luxury homes in Routt County. The area, near Steamboat Springs, was once home to a small ski area back in the 1970s. Now, an Arizona-based developer wants to turn those 6,600 acres into a private ski area and golf course. This concerns some nearby residents, who worry the project will change the nature of their quiet community.

Host Erin O’Toole spoke with Jason Blevins, who covers the ski industry and the outdoors for The Colorado Sun. They discussed the history of private resorts in the West and whether this development might open the floodgates for more of these private ski areas in Colorado.

Jason mentioned ghost ski areas across Colorado. Read more here.

Tags
In The NoCo Skiing & SnowboardingRoutt CountySteamboat Springs
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery