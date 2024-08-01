Could an exclusive new development near Steamboat Springs open the door to more private skiing in Colorado?

Colorado is home to world class skiing, with dozens of public resorts open to skiers of all levels -- and incomes. Private ski resorts – which tend to cater to the ultra-wealthy – are practically nonexistent here.

But a newly proposed private resort could add to Colorado’s short list.

Stagecoach Mountain Ranch would create an exclusive enclave of multi-million dollar luxury homes in Routt County. The area, near Steamboat Springs, was once home to a small ski area back in the 1970s. Now, an Arizona-based developer wants to turn those 6,600 acres into a private ski area and golf course. This concerns some nearby residents, who worry the project will change the nature of their quiet community.

Host Erin O’Toole spoke with Jason Blevins, who covers the ski industry and the outdoors for The Colorado Sun. They discussed the history of private resorts in the West and whether this development might open the floodgates for more of these private ski areas in Colorado.

