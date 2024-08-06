© 2024
A powerful new technology could transform search and rescue in Colorado’s mountains

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published August 6, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
In Colorado, about 3,000 people go missing each year, according to the state's Search and Rescue Association. And when someone goes missing in the backcountry, every hour counts.

Heat, dehydration and exposure to the elements make a person's survival less likely as time ticks by. Rescuers also deal with rugged mountains, steep canyons, dense tree cover, and extreme temperatures at high elevations. All this makes it more difficult to locate someone quickly.

But new technology could give search and rescue teams a powerful new tool.

It's called Lifeseeker – and it effectively turns a helicopter into a moving cell phone tower, able to detect a missing hiker’s mobile phone.

A Durango-based company, Colorado Highland Helicopters, is testing the new technology as it seeks FCC approval in the United States. Dr. Tim Durkin coordinates search and rescue programs for them. He joined host Erin O'Toole in June to explain how Lifeseeker works, and the potential impact it could have in Colorado.

