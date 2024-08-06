Urban fires do more than burn structures. They leave a mark in our waterways

Four major wildfires burned along the front range in the last week. One person reportedly died in the Stone Canyon Fire and hundreds were evacuated from their homes. Dozens of homes and structures were lost in the four fires.

While fire is a normal part of the ecosystem of the Mountain West, fires that push into urban areas are destructive to those landscapes. The effects of urban fires, known as urban conflagrations, can have long-term effects on our waterways' local ecology.

Host Stephanie Daniel speaks with Dr. Lauren Magliozzi, a PhD candidate in the University of Colorado Boulder’s Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research and Civil and Environmental Engineering. They discuss what we should be looking for in the water after a major wildfire.

