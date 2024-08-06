© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Urban fires do more than burn structures. They leave a mark in our waterways

By
Ariel LaveryStephanie Daniel
Published August 6, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Dr. Lauren Magliozzi takes samples from Coal Creek in Superior, CO.
Adam King
Dr. Lauren Magliozzi has been studying the after effects of urban fires on water streams. She took samples from Coal Creek, which runs through Superior and Louisville, after the Marshall Fire every time it rained.

Four major wildfires burned along the front range in the last week. One person reportedly died in the Stone Canyon Fire and hundreds were evacuated from their homes. Dozens of homes and structures were lost in the four fires.

While fire is a normal part of the ecosystem of the Mountain West, fires that push into urban areas are destructive to those landscapes. The effects of urban fires, known as urban conflagrations, can have long-term effects on our waterways' local ecology.

Host Stephanie Daniel speaks with Dr. Lauren Magliozzi, a PhD candidate in the University of Colorado Boulder’s Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research and Civil and Environmental Engineering. They discuss what we should be looking for in the water after a major wildfire.

In The NoCo Wildfiresurban waterMetal Contamination
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Stephanie Daniel
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
