Breaking is about to make its Olympic debut. This CU instructor is watching with pride

The 2024 Olympics are underway in Paris. And for the first time, breaking is an official part of the Games.

Breaking (or breakdancing as it’s sometimes called) originated in the Bronx during the 1970s, growing within the larger spectrum of hip-hop culture. But it’s more than just the music, the rhythms, and the athletic, visually stunning moves. There's a deep history and culture that surrounds the art – and sport – of breaking.

Rennie Harris is an artist-in-residence at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he’s the co-director of Hip-hop Studies. He spoke with host Erin O’Toole about what makes breaking such a unique and dynamic art form... and about what to watch for when 32 B-boys and B-girls from around the globe compete for Olympic gold.