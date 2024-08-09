© 2024
In The NoCo

Breaking is about to make its Olympic debut. This CU instructor is watching with pride

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Rennie Harris sits in a Nike shirt, a black suit jacket, and a red Philadelphia Phillies cap.
Osamu Inoue
/
Courtesy of Rennie Harris
"If you want to know about a dance, you have to know what was happening politically, economically, and socially at the moment that this dance became the thing," says Rennie Harris, co-director of Hip-hop Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder. "That's the most important part — understand the culture, and then the dance will make so much more sense to you."

The 2024 Olympics are underway in Paris. And for the first time, breaking is an official part of the Games.

Breaking (or breakdancing as it’s sometimes called) originated in the Bronx during the 1970s, growing within the larger spectrum of hip-hop culture. But it’s more than just the music, the rhythms, and the athletic, visually stunning moves. There's a deep history and culture that surrounds the art – and sport – of breaking.

Rennie Harris is an artist-in-residence at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he’s the co-director of Hip-hop Studies. He spoke with host Erin O’Toole about what makes breaking such a unique and dynamic art form... and about what to watch for when 32 B-boys and B-girls from around the globe compete for Olympic gold.

In The NoCo University of Colorado BoulderParis Olympics 2024SportsCulture
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
