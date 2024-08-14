Divorce and single motherhood are funnier than you think. Just ask comedian Stephanie Sprenger
Comedian and writer Stephanie Sprenger bares all in her comedy.
Through her standup, the Arvada resident broaches subjects that might make people blush -- but are very real portrayals of life as a middle-aged single mom. She jokes about topics like menopause, potty breaks and divorce.
Stephanie is part of a group of four comedians and four storytellers performing this Thursday in Lafayette at an event called “Reclamation: The Fempire Strikes Back.”
She spoke with host Erin O’Toole about what inspires her comedy and how she came to standup relatively late in life.