It’s a brutal year for grasshoppers in Colorado. Here’s why – and how to deal with them

Grasshoppers are everywhere along Colorado's Front Range right now. They blanket the sidewalks and lawns – which makes them a pest. But they also devastate crops, which makes them a real problem for farmers.

Our friends at the Colorado State University Extension run a sort of hotline for folks with questions about gardening and lawncare. They confirmed that this is an extraordinary summer: They say grasshopper-related calls are up 600 percent in recent weeks as dozens of people call in with their hopper-related concerns.