In the NoCo
In The NoCo

It’s a brutal year for grasshoppers in Colorado. Here’s why – and how to deal with them

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published August 20, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
A grasshopper sits on a sunflower in a yard.
Grasshoppers like this one, photographed in Louisville, Colo., have overrun areas of the Front Range this summer. Horticulture expert and entomologist Karim Gharbi with CSU extension says that with warmer days starting earlier in the season, grasshoppers come out of dormancy sooner and hibernate later, giving them more time to chew up the plants in your garden.

Grasshoppers are everywhere along Colorado's Front Range right now. They blanket the sidewalks and lawns – which makes them a pest. But they also devastate crops, which makes them a real problem for farmers.

Our friends at the Colorado State University Extension run a sort of hotline for folks with questions about gardening and lawncare. They confirmed that this is an extraordinary summer: They say grasshopper-related calls are up 600 percent in recent weeks as dozens of people call in with their hopper-related concerns.

Host Erin O’Toole got some explanation about why grasshoppers are so bad this year – and what to do about it – from Karim Gharbi, a horticulture expert and entomologist with the CSU Extension.

In The NoCo InsectsColorado State University (CSU)Climate Change
