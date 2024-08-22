A powerful new technology could transform search and rescue in Colorado’s mountains

In Colorado, there are approximately 3,000 search and rescue incidents each year, according to the state's Search and Rescue Association. And when someone goes missing in the backcountry, every hour counts.

Heat, dehydration and exposure to the elements make a person's survival less likely as time ticks by. Rescuers also deal with rugged mountains, steep canyons, dense tree cover, and extreme temperatures at high elevations. All this makes it more difficult to locate someone quickly.

But new technology could give search and rescue teams a powerful new tool.

It's called Lifeseeker – and it effectively turns a helicopter into a moving cell phone tower, able to detect a missing hiker’s mobile phone.

A Durango-based company, Colorado Highland Helicopters, is testing the new technology as it seeks FCC approval in the United States. Dr. Tim Durkin coordinates search and rescue programs for them. He joined host Erin O'Toole in June to explain how Lifeseeker works, and the potential impact it could have in Colorado.

** This episode originally aired on June 18, 2024.

**Note: The original article incorrectly stated that nearly 3,000 people go missing each year. According to the state's Search and Rescue Association, that 3,000 statistic reflects an approximate number of annual search and rescue incidents across the state - which include the rescue of injured people as well as searches for missing people; searches are a fraction of that total number. This article has been corrected.