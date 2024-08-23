© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A new podcast unearths Colorado’s forgotten uranium ‘Boom Town’

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryBrad Turner
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A yellow sign posted on a metal gate reads: "Any area or container on this property may contain radioactive materials." The gate marks the border to the former town site of Uravan, Colorado, where uranium was mined until the 1980s.
Courtesy of Alec Cowan
A gate marks the border between the access road and the former townsite of Uravan, Colo., photographed in August 2023.

On Colorado’s Western Slope a single sign represents a mining town that was once there. The town helped provide the uranium in the first atomic bomb. The town was called Uravan.

Journalist Alec Cowan has long been fascinated by stories of Uravan. Cowan grew up in nearby Grand Junction and remembers hearing urban legends about Uravan. Officials closed and buried the town in the 1980s due to radiation concerns.

Cowan set out to record interviews with former residents of Uravan, and recently turned his research into a six-part podcast series. It's called Boom Town: A Uranium Story.

In The NoCo’s Brad Turner talked with Cowan to hear about this largely forgotten corner of Colorado.

The former site of Uravan, a former uranium mining town, as seen from the top of a mesa on the opposite side of a Western Colorado canyon.
Courtesy of Alec Cowan
The former site of Uravan, a former uranium mining town in Montrose County, as seen from the top of a mesa on the opposite side of a Western Colorado canyon. (Aug. 2023)

Tags
In The NoCo UraniumColorado HistoryMining
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner