Four-day school weeks are the norm in many parts of Colorado. But do they set up students for failure?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published September 3, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
The hallway of Mancos Elementary School show students walking into a classroom with a hallway lined with backpacks on hooks on the wall and lunch boxes lined up on the floor
Matthew Tangeman
/
Colorado Sun
A row of backpacks lines a hallway wall on Aug. 12, 2024, at Mancos Elementary School in Mancos. As a new school year kicks off and more Colorado school districts move to a four-day week, there's new data showing the process is hurting rather than helping students' learning overall.

Since the 1980s, a growing number of Colorado districts have adopted a four-day schedule. Currently, about one in seven K-12 public school students in Colorado attends class four days a week rather than five – primarily those in smaller, rural school districts. These districts often have smaller budgets than schools along the Front Range and in mountain towns. And researchers say the four-day schedule is often used as an incentive to attract and retain teachers when the district can’t offer a more competitive salary.

But a new report from the Keystone Policy Center says the four-day school week may have negative impacts on student achievement. On top of that, it doesn’t appear to be effective in the goal of recruiting and keeping teachers.

Keystone senior policy director Van Schoales helped research and write the report, titled “Doing Less with Less.” He spoke with host Erin O’Toole about what they learned – and what they recommend for districts considering this in the future.

Keystone Policy Center, in conjunction with The Colorado Sun, created an interactive data map to accompany the report.

Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
