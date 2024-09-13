Armando Silva’s vibrant murals adorn walls across Colorado. He hopes a new festival will inspire more outdoor art
Greeley artist Armando Silva paints some of the most prominent artwork along Colorado’s Front Range. His vibrant, expressive murals depict sugar beet workers who helped establish Fort Collins ... or a steer to honor the Greeley Stampede.
And he’s working to create a space for more artists to create more murals. He’s part of the team launching WeldWalls, a brand-new mural festival in Greeley that launches next week.
We were curious about how Armando hopes to grow the public arts scene in Colorado – and how he got started painting murals in the first place.
He joined host Erin O’Toole to share more about his unique career, and what he hopes a new outdoor art festival will bring to Northern Colorado.
WeldWalls mural festival takes place September 17 – 21 in Greeley. Full schedule here.