© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

After guilty verdicts – and 10 life sentences – in Boulder’s mass shooting trial, a victim’s daughter looks back

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 24, 2024 at 4:05 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tributes cover the temporary fence around the King Soopers grocery store in which 10 people died in a mass shooting in late March on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 to discuss whether a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago is mentally competent to stand trial. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
David Zalubowski
/
Associated Press
Tributes cover a temporary fence around the King Soopers grocery store in which 10 people died in a mass shooting in late March, 2021 in Boulder, Colo. On Monday, the accused shooter was convicted of murder and faces life in prison. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

A Boulder County jury reached a verdict Monday afternoon: They found the man who killed ten people in a mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers guilty on all counts. That includes 10 counts of first-degree murder and 45 additional charges.

At sentencing later that day, the judge overseeing the trial issued 10 consecutive life sentences, among other penalties.

The verdict comes three and a half years after the shooting on March 22, 2021. And it followed long debates over whether the shooter was mentally competent to stand trial.

For the victims’ families, Monday was a milestone. Erika Mahoney lost her dad, 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney, in the shooting. Erika sat in court for most of the trial. She joined host Erin O’Toole shortly after the verdict was read to share reflections on the court proceedings, as well as the mass shooting that shocked the community.

Tags
In The NoCo King Soopers ShootingBoulder
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner