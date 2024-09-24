After guilty verdicts – and 10 life sentences – in Boulder’s mass shooting trial, a victim’s daughter looks back

A Boulder County jury reached a verdict Monday afternoon: They found the man who killed ten people in a mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers guilty on all counts. That includes 10 counts of first-degree murder and 45 additional charges.

At sentencing later that day, the judge overseeing the trial issued 10 consecutive life sentences, among other penalties.

The verdict comes three and a half years after the shooting on March 22, 2021. And it followed long debates over whether the shooter was mentally competent to stand trial.

For the victims’ families, Monday was a milestone. Erika Mahoney lost her dad, 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney, in the shooting. Erika sat in court for most of the trial. She joined host Erin O’Toole shortly after the verdict was read to share reflections on the court proceedings, as well as the mass shooting that shocked the community.