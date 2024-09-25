© 2024
In The NoCo

Is this 'ballot box biology' – or do Colorado’s wild cats really need protection from hunting?

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'Toole
Published September 25, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
A measure on Colorado’s ballot this November asks voters to choose whether wildcat hunting in the state should be banned.

Supporters of the initiative point to what they say are cruel hunting practices, like using large teams of dogs to chase mountain lions up trees to then be shot and killed. Supporters also say the initiative would eliminate unethical “trophy hunting” – meaning hunting for sport without making use of the meat.

Opponents say a hunting ban would cause mountain lion populations to explode in the state – and that could devastate deer and elk herds, or lead to more livestock being killed or maimed.

So how badly do Colorado’s big cats need the protections being proposed here?

Host Erin O’Toole sat down with Denver Post reporter Elise Schmelzer who covers this issue. They discussed the reason this proposal is going before voters, what it might accomplish, and how it might affect Colorado’s mountain lion population.

