A powerful Fort Collins art show highlights the words and portraits of immigrants in Northern Colorado

Shared experiences that echo across different cultures... and the unique perspectives that people from different places bring to our community.

An art show on display in Fort Collins explores those ideas through poems, letters and portraits of immigrants living in Northern Colorado.

Curator Brigid McAuliffe collected images and writings from people representing thirty-eight countries for two projects that make up the show. Querida Familia features members of families from Mexico who now live in Fort Collins who wrote letters and recollections prompted by photos of significant moments in their lives.

And in Hyphens & Hemispheres: The Places We Come From , participants created poems reflecting how they have been shaped by where they’re from.

The dual exhibit marks the latest installment of Picture Me Here – a series of art and storytelling programs focused on immigrants and refugees, that started in 2012. McAuliffe says this show feels especially timely, as the topic of illegal immigration drives political debate during a presidential election year.

Host Erin O’Toole visited the gallery at the Carnegie Center for Creativity , to talk with McAuliffe and two contributors to the exhibit – Diana Castro and Rookhan Sherzad.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It runs through September 29.