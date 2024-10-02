Colorado cities are growing in population while shrinking their water use. Here’s how they make it work

In 2002, Colorado saw a turning point for water use. It was the year Front Range cities got serious about how they use water and how to waste less of it.

Luke Runyon is a reporter who specializes in covering water issues for the University of Colorado Boulder’s Water Desk . (You might remember him as the host of KUNC’s Colorado River podcast Thirst Gap .)

In a new story , Runyon looked at how many Colorado cities grew dramatically since 2002 but also shrank their water usage.

Host Erin O’Toole talked with Runyon about how cities achieved water conservation and what they might need to do in the future as populations continue to expand.