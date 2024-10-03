© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado schools are issuing more out-of-school suspensions. Here’s why that’s troubling – and how to address it

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published October 3, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Lauren Henry, a woman with long light brown hair, wearing a light blue shirt, smiles at the camera. She is a psychologist with Children's Hospital Colorado.
Dr. Lauren Henry / Children's Hospital Colorado
"As a researcher, my heart hurts for our kids when I when I see out of school suspension or expulsion used, because it sometimes puts them on the path, or keeps them on a path, to the juvenile justice system," says Dr. Lauren Henry with Children's Hospital Colorado. "It's such an important part of any disciplinary practice that our kids are still getting access to their education."

School districts across Colorado have been suspending kids for problematic behavior at significantly higher rates than before the pandemic.

A recent analysis of data in The Denver Post found that school administrators across Colorado have been issuing out-of-school suspensions 25% more compared to the 2018-2019 school year. Those figures are even higher in Denver public schools, which have seen suspensions jump by 42% in that same time frame.

Many districts with higher suspension rates also struggle to hire school counselors or special education teachers – positions that often help curb problematic behavior.

Research shows certain students are more vulnerable than others to the long-term impacts of out-of-school suspensions or expulsions. A state legislative task force found those punishments tend to disproportionately target students of color or those with disabilities. And analysis from the University of Colorado found that students who attend schools with higher suspension rates are more likely to be incarcerated as adults

So, why is this happening more frequently now? And is there a better strategy?

To learn more, host Erin O’Toole spoke with Dr. Lauren Henry from Children’s Hospital Colorado. Henry is a clinical psychologist who works with both educators and students who struggle with behavior issues.

Read more about how to help children develop active coping skills here.

Tags
In The NoCo Colorado Department of EducationEducationStudentsChildren's Hospital ColoradoSchool-Based Mental Health Providers
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner