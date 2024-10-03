Colorado schools are issuing more out-of-school suspensions. Here’s why that’s troubling – and how to address it

School districts across Colorado have been suspending kids for problematic behavior at significantly higher rates than before the pandemic.

A recent analysis of data in The Denver Post found that school administrators across Colorado have been issuing out-of-school suspensions 25% more compared to the 2018-2019 school year. Those figures are even higher in Denver public schools, which have seen suspensions jump by 42% in that same time frame.

Many districts with higher suspension rates also struggle to hire school counselors or special education teachers – positions that often help curb problematic behavior.

Research shows certain students are more vulnerable than others to the long-term impacts of out-of-school suspensions or expulsions. A state legislative task force found those punishments tend to disproportionately target students of color or those with disabilities. And analysis from the University of Colorado found that students who attend schools with higher suspension rates are more likely to be incarcerated as adults

So, why is this happening more frequently now? And is there a better strategy?

To learn more, host Erin O’Toole spoke with Dr. Lauren Henry from Children’s Hospital Colorado. Henry is a clinical psychologist who works with both educators and students who struggle with behavior issues.