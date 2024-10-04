© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Meet the man who gave Colorado its own signature chile pepper – and sparked a rivalry with New Mexico

By
Erin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published October 4, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Mike Bartolo, a man in a green shirt and olive green Colorado State University ball cap, stands in a corn field holding two green chile peppers, one in each hand.
Photo of Mike Bartolo by William A. Cotton
/
Colorado State University
"Everybody will have a certain idea what the perfect prototype of a chile pepper is," says retired Colorado State University agriculture specialist Mike Bartolo. "I guess the test is in if people are going to be able to use it and incorporate it into the dishes that they truly love."

Visit any farmers’ market in Colorado and you’ll see long lines of people waiting to buy produce that’s grown in the state.

And when fall arrives... it’s all about Pueblo chiles. The tantalizing aroma of those dark green peppers roasting as they spin in large metal tumblers fills the crisp autumn air. People often buy extra bags of them – some to use now, some to freeze for use during the chilly winter months.

But the popularity of those Colorado-grown peppers is a relatively recent phenomenon. Although farmers in Pueblo and other parts of Colorado have been growing different kinds of peppers for decades, Colorado didn’t really have its own signature variety of chile until the early 2000s.

That’s when Dr. Michael Bartolo, an agriculture professor with Colorado State University, developed the unique Mosco variety of the Pueblo chile. And in a few short years, they’ve become a regional rival to New Mexico’s more famous Hatch chiles.

ITN host Erin O’Toole spoke with the now-retired Bartolo to learn more about what makes the Pueblo chile so beloved – and why he thinks green chile is such a source of pride for many Coloradans.

In The NoCo Food & Food CultureAgricultureColorado State University (CSU)Pueblo
