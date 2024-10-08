© 2024
In The NoCo

There's a doctor shortage in Colorado. UNC's new medical school hopes to address that

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published October 8, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
An artist's rendering of University of Northern Colorado's College of Osteopathic Medicine. A person walks by a three-story building with the letters "U N C" at the top.
University of Northern Colorado
/
Courtesy of UNC
An artist's rendering of University of Northern Colorado's College of Osteopathic Medicine shows one possibility of the building's design May 1, 2024. The college will become Colorado's third medical school and is part of a $247 million legislative package geared toward expanding health care programs at higher education institutions across the state amid a severe workforce shortage.

Patients in Colorado feel the brunt of a growing healthcare crisis every day. There’s a shortage of primary care doctors and other health care workers in most Colorado counties – and that has an especially big impact on low-income and rural communities.

That physician shortage is projected to get even worse, with roughly a third of doctors in the state aged 60 or older, and nearing retirement – according to a recent report by the American Association of Medical Colleges.

To help boost the number of primary care doctors, a new medical school – just the third one in Colorado – is being built at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. UNC officials celebrated the groundbreaking for the new College of Osteopathic Medicine on September 28. The new school has a price tag of around $200 million, and will eventually graduate 150 new doctors each year when it opens in 2026.

ITN host Erin O’Toole spoke with the founding dean of the new medical school, Dr. Beth Longenecker, back in May when the school was first announced. Today we’re listening back to that conversation.

