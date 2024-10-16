Women traditionally played a key role when a family mourned. A Denver museum offers a unique look at why

Victorian Death Experiences is a Halloween attraction with a historic twist.

The program takes place in the historic home which houses the Center for Colorado Women’s History in Denver. Visitors see rooms decorated for mourning. They hear stories of death in the Old West. And they see fascinating artifacts, like hair jewelry made partly from the hair of a deceased loved one.

“We’re really not focused on having a haunted house, but rather, experiencing some reverence around our understanding of death,” said Cat Jensen, education coordinator for the center.

Above all, the program highlights the central role that women have traditionally played when a loved one died – preparing bodies for burial, hosting wakes, and other acts that allowed people to mourn at the end of life.

“Certainly, death, for Victorian women, was a deep and sacred act. Women, regardless of race or class, have long been the arbiters of life and death,” Jensen said.