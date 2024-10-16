© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Women traditionally played a key role when a family mourned. A Denver museum offers a unique look at why

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'Toole, Brad Turner
Published October 16, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
"Death, for Victorian women, was a deep and sacred act," says Cat Jensen, education coordinator with the Center for Colorado Women's History. "Women were preparing bodies for death... hosting wakes and end-of-life ceremonies, and taking on the social and emotional labor that makes sure that everyone felt safe and compelled to mourn in the way that they needed to."
1 of 3  — Victorian Death Experiences_06.png
Courtesy of History Colorado
A coffin is displayed in the center of a room in an old home, recreating a wake, as part of the History Colorado program called Victorian Death Experiences.
2 of 3  — Victorian Death Experiences_02.png
Victorian Death Experiences explores the mourning customs of the Victorian era, spiritual beliefs regarding death, and the important role women played in death and burial practices of the past.
Guests are encouraged to dress in period mourning attire and come prepared to attend a wake.
Courtesy of History Colorado
Victorian Death Experiences features unusual and macabre artifacts, hair-raising rooms decorated for mourning, and stories of death’s presence in Denver.
3 of 3  — Victorian Death Experiences_07.png
Courtesy of History Colorado

Victorian Death Experiences is a Halloween attraction with a historic twist.

The program takes place in the historic home which houses the Center for Colorado Women’s History in Denver. Visitors see rooms decorated for mourning. They hear stories of death in the Old West. And they see fascinating artifacts, like hair jewelry made partly from the hair of a deceased loved one.

“We’re really not focused on having a haunted house, but rather, experiencing some reverence around our understanding of death,” said Cat Jensen, education coordinator for the center.

Above all, the program highlights the central role that women have traditionally played when a loved one died – preparing bodies for burial, hosting wakes, and other acts that allowed people to mourn at the end of life.

“Certainly, death, for Victorian women, was a deep and sacred act. Women, regardless of race or class, have long been the arbiters of life and death,” Jensen said.

This is the second year for Victorian Death Experiences. It takes place on selected Thursday and Friday evenings throughout October. Find more information and tickets here.

In The NoCo History Colorado Halloween Women Death
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
